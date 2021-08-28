ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in August

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the July 29th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $15.40 on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $769.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $179.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

