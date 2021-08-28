Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,796 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $436.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $443.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

