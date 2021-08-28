Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,718,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,627,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,362,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,317,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,586,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.