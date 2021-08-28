Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.34.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

