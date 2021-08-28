Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,276 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 30,958 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tapestry worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $202,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.03.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

