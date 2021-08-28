Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.59 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after buying an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,483.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after buying an additional 243,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.