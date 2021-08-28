Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,012 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of 3D Systems worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

