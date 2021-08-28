Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after buying an additional 199,255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 350,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,634 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $61.96 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

