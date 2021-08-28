Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 110.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $14,784,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $61.96 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

