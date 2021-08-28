Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 82,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

