Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

