Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $398,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $263.61. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

