Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after buying an additional 804,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 127,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,307.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $597,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

