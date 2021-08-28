Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $597,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

