Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,657 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $26,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of SEE opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

