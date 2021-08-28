Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $160.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.26. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.