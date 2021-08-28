Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 657 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 38.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BeiGene by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BeiGene by 207.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total transaction of $232,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,241,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,899,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,614 shares of company stock worth $37,345,745. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock opened at $281.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.01. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.89.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.