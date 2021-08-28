Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,673 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

