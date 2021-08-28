Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 146.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

