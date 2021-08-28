Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 146.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.
Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.