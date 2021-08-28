Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Airbus stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.83. 78,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,467. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

