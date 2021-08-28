Akropolis Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $115.28 million and approximately $26.27 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.64 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100615 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

