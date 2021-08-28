Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells $17,255.75 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,482,174.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50.

NYSE:ALG opened at $156.35 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.77.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 99,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

