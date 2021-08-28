Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 228,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.61. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,494 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Recommended Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.