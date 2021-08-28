Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 228,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.61. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,494 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.