Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $372.59 million and approximately $201.14 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.85 or 0.00305480 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00147375 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00171883 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

