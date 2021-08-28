Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Nelnet worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,469,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 45,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nelnet by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nelnet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $80.26 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

