Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 77,181 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 55.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,181 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $102,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

TDS opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.