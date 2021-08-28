Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Aramark worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 990.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

ARMK stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

