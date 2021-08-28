Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENNVU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000.

ENNVU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

