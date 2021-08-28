Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,333 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

