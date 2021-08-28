ALLY Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and $248,363.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00752900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00099336 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

