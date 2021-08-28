Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $196.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $174.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.33.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

