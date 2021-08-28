Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 666.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 216.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock worth $247,753 over the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

