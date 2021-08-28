Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Shares Down 5.3%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 72,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29.

About Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

