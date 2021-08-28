Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.0% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $48.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,900.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.