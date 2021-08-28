Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 31st (OTCMKTS:ATAQU)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 31st. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III had issued 13,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS ATAQU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

