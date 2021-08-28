Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report sales of $340,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $1.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $583.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.36. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.