Altria Group, Inc. (MO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,227. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

