Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.
Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.
MO stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.