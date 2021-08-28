Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.