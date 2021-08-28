Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 91.5% in August

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the July 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.