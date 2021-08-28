Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,461.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.