Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.780-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.190 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $77.10. 571,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,490. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.