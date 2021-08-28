American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 2687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Specifically, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 61,005 shares of company stock worth $2,286,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.41.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

