American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,483 shares of company stock worth $2,883,524. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.49. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

