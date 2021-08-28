American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Up 312.5% in August

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Green stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86,134,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,248,355. American Green has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

American Green Company Profile

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on November 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

