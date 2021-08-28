American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 738.9% in August

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 738.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.75.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
