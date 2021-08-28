American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 738.9% in August

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 738.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.75.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

