American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Update

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the July 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APGI stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. American Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

