Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stake Cut by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,108,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,000 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 2.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $79,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. 1,512,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -141.15, a PEG ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.13. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

