Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Acquires A$100,155.02 in Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) insider Matthew Halliday bought 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.16 ($19.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,155.02 ($71,539.30).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Ampol’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Ampol’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.69%.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

