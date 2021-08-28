Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $771.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. 1,790,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 369,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

