Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $84.80 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

